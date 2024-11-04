ADVERTISEMENT
Fast Food Giants Fight Over Value Meal Deals But Can't Hook Frugal Foodies
Analysts remain sceptical about a potential recovery in demand in the near term.
McDonald's, Pizza Hut, KFC, and other fast-food chains are locked in a fierce battle for value meal supremacy as rising prices and frugal consumer habits stymie growth across the quick service restaurants. Yet their attempt to keep diners hooked on their meal deals is proving futile, as evidenced by a disappointing second quarter marked by fewer visits and lower spending per order.Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd., operator of Burger King,...
