Foreign institutional investors have sold over Rs 22,857 crore worth of Indian equities so far in May, citing volatility and uncertainty stemming from the Lok Sabha elections and the upcoming final Union Budget. Aditya Arora, the founder and a multi-asset research analyst at Adlytick.in, anticipates more market turbulence, dubbing it "erratic behavior".The decision of the US Federal Reserve to postpone rate cuts until year-end has le...