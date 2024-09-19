NDTV ProfitProfit InsightsE-Commerce Retailers Face Critical Test This Festive Season Amid Quick-Commerce Boom
ADVERTISEMENT

E-Commerce Retailers Face Critical Test This Festive Season Amid Quick-Commerce Boom

Even as they mount their big sales drives next week, the e-commerce majors are toying with the idea of getting into quick commerce.

19 Sep 2024, 08:34 AM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Flipkart's Big Billion Days and Amazon's annual festive sale will kick off from Sept. 27. (Source:&nbsp;<ins><a href="https://pixabay.com/users/mohamed_hassan-5229782/?utm_source=link-attribution&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_campaign=image&amp;utm_content=5820171">Mohamed Hassan</a></ins> from <ins><a href="https://pixabay.com//?utm_source=link-attribution&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_campaign=image&amp;utm_content=5820171">Pixabay</a>)</ins></p></div>
The current festival season will be unlike any that was seen before as the viability of e-commerce giants will face its true test in the face of the rapid rise of quick commerce. Companies like Amazon and Flipkart, which have historically dominated this peak consumption period, are closely monitoring the activities of emerging contenders like Blinkit, Instamart and Zepto, which have altered the rules of the game, according to industr...
