Creditors At Mercy Of Shapoorji Pallonji As Another Payment Deferral Is Sought
This is the second time that Shapoorji Pallonji group entity Goswami Infratech has asked for an extension to align with its refinancing.
Shapoorji Pallonji group entity Goswami Infratech's decision to seek a three-month extension from coupon payment has left bondholders in a tizzy, three people in the know told NDTV Profit.Goswami Infratech is seeking time till Dec. 31 to make coupon payment worth Rs 1,800 crore on high-yielding bonds worth Rs 14,300 crore. The company is also seeking to raise Rs 2,100 crore worth of debt, people quoted above said.Deutsche Bank, Barcl...
