Commerce Ministry Notes Concerns About Gig Workers' Well Being, Impact Of Quick Commerce

The Commerce Ministry on Monday took cognisance of skewed working conditions for gig workers and the impact of quick commerce models on Kirana stores after receiving a letter from a gig workers' collective.

The Forum for Progressive Gig Workers in India received a response on behalf of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry after a letter they sent highlighting poor conditions for workers as well as repeated faulty deliveries due to a lack of quality checks.

The forum's convenor, K. Narasimhan, had written a letter to the Ministry on Aug. 21 in which he highlighted some key issues. NDTV Profit has reviewed a copy of the same.

"While the convenience of quick commerce is undeniable, there have been reports of products being delivered that are close to their expiry dates and not meeting the guidelines mandated by the Department of Consumer Affairs," the letter stated.

He added that many quick commerce firms have been found flouting laws that mandate the disclosure of critical product information, including the expiry date.

"Mentioning 'best before or use by the date, month and year' on its digital/electronic network is a legal prerequisite. However, it has been found that many quick commerce platforms have failed to comply with this requirement and have instead either mentioned 'shelf life' on its platform or have put the onus on the consumers to check the expiry dates after they have bought the food product," the letter said.