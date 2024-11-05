CJI DY Chandrachud, Retired Justice Krishna Iyer, And Remarks Made In 'Bad Taste'

In a rather unprecedented move, the outgoing Chief Justice of India, DY Chandrachud, found it appropriate to make personal remarks on the ideology of a retired top court judge, Justice VR Krishna Iyer. While pronouncing the judgment in the property redistribution case, CJI Chandrachud remarked that Justice Iyer's verdict in the 1978 Ranganatha case was influenced by a particular school of economic thought, hinting at Justice Iyer's M...