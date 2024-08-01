NDTV ProfitProfit InsightsBuybacks Rise In Popularity As New Tax Rules Draw Near
Buybacks Rise In Popularity As New Tax Rules Draw Near

Two companies announced buybacks in the week following budget, with more set to consider.

01 Aug 2024, 02:07 PM IST
(Source: NDTV Profit)
(Source: NDTV Profit)
Buyback season may be upon us as new rules have shifted the onus of paying tax to shareholders.While the earlier rules dictated that the tax will be paid by the companies making the buyback, this responsibility has been shifted to the investors under the 2024 Union Budget, with the income being taxed at slab rates.Two companies have already announced buybacks ahead of Oct. 1, when the guidelines are set to come into effect, while mor...
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
