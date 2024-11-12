Breaking The UPI Duopoly: New Entrants Tap Niche Models To Drive Growth

A slew of approvals to fresh UPI entrants over the past few months point to a fresh playbook for those willing to enter the duopolistic market—bringing differentiated value.Presently, out of over 75 UPI apps, only two—PhonePe and Google Pay—account for over 85% of all UPI transactions in India, by volume and value, according to data available with the National Payments Corporation of India.As many as 17 new TPAPs, or third-party appl...