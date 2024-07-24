The Cement Companies That Could Be The Next M&A Target

Cement companies trading below enterprise value per tonne valuations of $110-120 could be potential acquisition targets, according to analysts. Companies with capacities of 3-10 million tonne per annum could cash out in this decade of strong growth; where the sector is seeing consolidation, as evident by the market share gains, they said.Based on this, NDTV Profit's analysis suggests that companies like Birla Corp., Sagar Cement Ltd....