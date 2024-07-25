ADVERTISEMENT
Axis Bank's Asset Quality Dip In Q1 Is Neither Seasonal Nor Normal
This is first time in three years that the bank has seen a spike in its NPA ratio in Q1 of a financial year.
India's third-largest private sector lender, Axis Bank Ltd., reported a mixed bag of numbers for the April-June quarter, with asset quality deterioration. While the management contends that this was due to seasonal weakness in the agricultural portfolio, data shows that this is not business as usual at the bank.This is the first time in three years that the bank has seen a spike in its non-performing asset ratio in the first quarter ...
