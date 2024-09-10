IPO Anchor Book Allocation: Are Mutual Funds Short-Changing Unitholders?

Companies are required to disclose the list of the anchor investors and in the mutual fund category the list of schemes that are allocated shares as part of the anchor investor. It has been seen from the disclosure that schemes that have been allocated shares in anchor process are not the schemes that held the shares on the listing day. From available disclosures, two such instances are interesting – Ola Electric and Premier Energies.

In the case of Ola Electric, ten mutual funds applied through thirty-one schemes during the anchor round. The largest allocation was made to SBI Mutual Fund – via four schemes - SBI Contra Fund, SBI Flexicap Fund, SBI Automotive Opportunities Fund, and SBI Resurgent India Opportunities Scheme. The four schemes were allocated 3.68 crore shares.

At the time of listing, the company disclosed, as part of the pre-listing shareholding to the stock exchange, that SBI Magnum Midcap Fund held 7.88 crore shares. No other schemes were named.

There are only two ways for SBI Magnum Midcap fund to have acquired these Ola shares. First, it could have received allocation through the IPO process as part of the net QIB portion. Or second, and here's the rub, the shares could have been transferred from the other schemes.

Regulations stipulate that schemes within the same mutual fund house can not transfer shares that are listed on the exchanges. However, currently, no regulations govern the transfer of unlisted shares.

To be clear three out of four schemes disclosed holdings of the Ola shares in their August-end portfolio disclosure. At the end of August, the total value of Ola shares held in four schemes stood at Rs 504.2 crore, with SBI Contra Fund holding over half of the Ola shares held by the MF. The rest was nearly equally split between the MagnumMidcap, SBI Flexicap Fund and, SBI Automotive Opportunities Fund.

It is not clear if these holdings were acquired from the secondary market or were part of the anchor allocation. This means at the time of anchor book, the SBI MF schemes invested Rs 257.8 crore in Ola while at the time of listing, the value of investment in SBI Magnum Midcap was Rs 552.1 crore i.e. SBI MF funded nearly 9% of the Ola Electric IPO.