In a seminal judgement that has put to rest a controversy stemming from an alleged ‘typographical error’, a nine-judge bench of the Supreme Court has ruled that royalty paid by a mining leaseholder to the lessor is not a tax but a contractual consideration for enjoyment of mineral rights.The origin of this controversy dates back to 1989, when a seven-judge bench of the court mistakenly held 'royalty' to be in the nature of tax. ...