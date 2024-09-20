NDTV ProfitProfit InsightsA New Target For Cyber Criminals: India's SMEs
A New Target For Cyber Criminals: India's SMEs

A recent study shows that 60% of India's SMEs experienced cyberattacks in the past year, with 45% leading to ransom payments.

20 Sep 2024, 12:00 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Photo by <a href="https://unsplash.com/@rangel?utm_content=creditCopyText&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_source=unsplash">David Rangel</a> on <a href="https://unsplash.com/photos/grayscale-photo-of-man-using-laptop-coding-4m7gmLNr3M0?utm_content=creditCopyText&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_source=unsplash">Unsplash</a></p></div>
Photo by David Rangel on Unsplash
Small and medium-sized enterprises are facing growing threat from cyberattacks, especially ransomware, due to limited resources and weak cybersecurity defences. A recent study by the India SME Forum shows that 60% of India's SMEs experienced cyberattacks in the past year, with 45% leading to ransom payments. Pankit Desai of cybersecurity firm Sequretek notes that many SMEs are unprepared for these threats, and while cyber insurance i...
