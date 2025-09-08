Who Will Be The Next Vice President? How The Numbers Are Stacked Up Ahead Of The Election

The electoral college for the vice presidential election comprises a total of 788 members: 245 from the Rajya Sabha and 543 from the Lok Sabha.

The 12 nominated members of the Rajya Sabha are also eligible to vote in the election. The present strength of the electoral college is 781 as six seats are vacant in the Rajya Sabha and one in the Lok Sabha. This puts the majority mark at 391.

NDA has 425 MPs

Opposition camp has the backing of 324.

Among the political parties that are not part of the ruling or the opposition camps, the YSRCP, with 11 members in Parliament, has decided to support the NDA nominee, while the BRS and the BJD have decided to abstain from voting in the election.

On paper, the NDA has a total of 425 MPs and are comfortably ahead of the majority mark, making Radhakrishnan a winner.