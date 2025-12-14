Who Is Nitin Nabin? The New BJP National Working President

Bihar minister Nitin Nabin, who has been appointed national working president of the Bharatiya Janata Party, is a member of the state legislative assembly representing the Bankipur constituency in Patna district.

He is currently serving as the minister of urban development and housing in Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's cabinet.

Nabin, 45, who belongs to the Kayastha community, is likely to succeed incumbent BJP chief J P Nadda and is one of the youngest leaders to occupy the post, party leaders said. Nadda was appointed the BJP president in January 2020 and has already completed his full term. He was granted extensions to lead the party through the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Nabin is young and carries a lot of experience in governance and working for the people and the organisation, party leaders said.

Nabin previously served as the minister of law and justice for the Bihar government from March 15, 2024, to Feb. 26, 2025, under the NDA government.

He has also served as a member of the legislative assembly from Patna West Constituency, which he contested after the death of his father Nabin Kishore Sinha, who was a prominent BJP leader.

After the constituencies undertook delimitation in 2008, Nabin won the elections and secured the Bankipur seat, which he continued to win five consecutive times more from 2010 to 2025.

Nabin was also the general secretary of the BJP Yuva Morcha from 2016-2019.

Congratulating Nabin on his appointment, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed confidence that his energy and dedication will strengthen the party.

(With PTI Inputs)