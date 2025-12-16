West Bengal SIR Draft Electoral Roll: Here Are The Steps To Take If Your Name Is Missing

West Bengal’s draft electoral roll has shrunk significantly after election authorities removed 58 lakh names during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR). The exercise was intended to clean up the duplication of voters, and omit factual errors.

The largest share of deletions comprised voters recorded as deceased, followed by those who had relocated, those untraceable during verification and a smaller number found to be listed more than once.

With the draft electoral roll now in the public domain, the first leg of the SIR has formally concluded. Individuals missing from the list have been allowed to lodge objections and apply for corrections.

Once this process is complete, the final roll will be published in February, paving the way for the announcement of the West Bengal assembly election timetable. The state last undertook a similar revision more than two decades ago.

The release of the draft electoral roll is expected to further sharpen the political row in West Bengal over SIR. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has criticised the exercise, alleging that the Centre and the Election Commission of India (ECI) are using it to strike off the names of hundreds of thousands of legitimate voters ahead of the polls.