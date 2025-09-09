'Confident He Will Be Outstanding': Modi, Amit Shah And More On CP Radhakrishnan After VP Poll Win

Chandrapuram Ponnusamy Radhakrishnan was elected on Tuesday as the 15th vice president of India, the third leader from Tamil Nadu to occupy the coveted post, with a total of 452 votes in his favour.

After his win, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other prominent leaders congratulated the new VP.

"Congratulations to Thiru CP Radhakrishnan Ji on winning the 2025 Vice Presidential election. His life has always been devoted to serving society and empowering the poor and marginalised," Modi posted on X. "I am confident that he will be an outstanding VP, who will strengthen our Constitutional values and enhance Parliamentary discourse."