'Confident He Will Be Outstanding': Modi, Amit Shah And More On CP Radhakrishnan After VP Poll Win
Piyush Goyal also congratulated Radhakrishnan and called his victory 'well-deserved'.
Chandrapuram Ponnusamy Radhakrishnan was elected on Tuesday as the 15th vice president of India, the third leader from Tamil Nadu to occupy the coveted post, with a total of 452 votes in his favour.
After his win, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other prominent leaders congratulated the new VP.
"Congratulations to Thiru CP Radhakrishnan Ji on winning the 2025 Vice Presidential election. His life has always been devoted to serving society and empowering the poor and marginalised," Modi posted on X. "I am confident that he will be an outstanding VP, who will strengthen our Constitutional values and enhance Parliamentary discourse."
Congratulations to Thiru CP Radhakrishnan Ji on winning the 2025 Vice Presidential election. His life has always been devoted to serving society and empowering the poor and marginalised. I am confident that he will be an outstanding VP, who will strengthen our Constitutionalâ¦— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 9, 2025
Home Minister Amit Shah extended his wishes to the new VP and said: "I firmly believe that your sagacity as a leader who has risen from the grassroots of the society and profound knowledge about administration will help us in bringing out the best in our parliamentary democracy to serve the marginalised."
Congratulations to Shri C.P. Radhakrishnan Ji on being elected as the Vice President of India.— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 9, 2025
I firmly believe that your sagacity as a leader who has risen from the grassroots of the society and profound knowledge about administration will help us in bringing out the best inâ¦
Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal also congratulated Radhakrishnan and called his victory "well deserved".
"His win further strengthens our democracy and yet again delivers to the people of this country our commitment to uphold constitutional values. As the NDA's candidate with decades in public service, we are confident that in his new role as Vice President and Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, he will enhance our parliamentary discourse with his wisdom and guidance," Goyal said.
Heartiest congratulations to Thiru CP Radhakrishnan ji on securing a well-deserved victory in the Vice Presidential election.— Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) September 9, 2025
His win further strengthens our democracy and yet again delivers to the people of this country our commitment to uphold constitutional values.
As theâ¦ pic.twitter.com/mNGzrZbIIB