Uddhav Thackeray Meets Raj Thackeray Amidst Speculations Of MNS-Shiv Sena (UBT) Alliance

10 Sep 2025, 03:51 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday has made a sudden and unplanned visit to Maharashtra Navnirman Sena Chief and cousin Raj Thackeray (Image: NDTV)
Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday made a sudden and unplanned visit to Maharashtra Navnirman Sena Chief and cousin Raj Thackeray at his residence, amid alliance buzz. Uddhav was accompanied by Sanjay Raut and Anil Parab, as per the NDTV report.

A meeting between the two party chiefs is underway at Raj Thackeray's residence, Shivthirtha.

This is the fourth meeting between the two cousins. Earlier, Uddhav had visited Raj Thackeray’s residence on the occasion of the Ganesh festival.

On July 27, MNS chief Raj Thackeray visited Matoshree, the residence of the Thackeray family in Mumbai, on the occasion of his cousin and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray’s birthday.

On July 5, the two shared a political stage for the first time in 20 years. They addressed a joint rally in Worli focused on Marathi identity and concerns about the perceived imposition of Hindi. Their reunion came amid calls for political consolidation as the BJP expanded its alliance in Maharashtra by joining hands with Eknath Shinde, who split the Shiv Sena in 2022.

