Tirupati Laddu Row: 'Substandard Prasad' Allegation Brewing For A While

In 2023, Karnataka Milk Federation’s (KMF) dairy brand opted out of a tender to supply ghee to TTD. They had proposed a higher price due to milk price-hikes, which TTD was not ready to accept. The milk federation argued that reducing prices would result in loss for them.

However, KMF began supplying Nandini ghee to Tirupati within the past month following CM Chandrababu Naidu’s directive to improve the quality of laddus.

Some media reports said that later, the tender was given to Amul. But Amul.coop posted a statement in X, stating that Amul Ghee was never supplied to TTD.

"This is in reference to some social media posts mentioning that Amul Ghee was being supplied to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD). We wish to inform that we have never supplied Amul Ghee to TTD’, read the post.