Three Big Takeaways From Modi's 400+ Target

Market participants have largely discounted the probability of policy continuity with the return of the Modi government in 2024.

The latest in a series of flip by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who returned to the NDA fold, in a sense strengthened the post-assembly results perception in December that a third term for PM Modi is expected.

But what will this third term look like? The close-to-100-minute speech by Modi in parliament gives us some clues. Apart from the political commentary that was on expected lines, Modi set a target of 370 seats for the BJP in 2024 and 400 plus for the NDA alliance.

If we look at it in terms of a 'guidance' like many companies provide for future performance, this is a 22% increase for the BJP and a 13% jump from the 2019 tally for the NDA.