The Three Candidates Vying To Be Pakistan’s Next Prime Minister

He’s also more conciliatory with people than his elder brother, and has maintained good ties with the military though he doesn’t have much public charisma, political analysts have said. It’s possible that Shehbaz will become the next prime minister as he is more suited to running a large coalition government, according to people familiar with the family’s thinking who asked not to be identified as the information is private. A representative for the family’s party said both brothers are being considered for prime minister.