ADVERTISEMENT
Telangana Ex-CM KCR Suspends Daughter K Kavitha From For 'Anti-Party Activities'
Kavitha's father and BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao has decided to suspend her with immediate effect.
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed
The Bharat Rashtra Samithi on Tuesday suspended its member of Legislative Council K Kavitha from the party for her alleged anti-party activities.
Kavitha's father and BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao has decided to suspend her with immediate effect, party General Secretary T Ravinder Rao and another General Secretary (in charge for disciplinary affairs) Soma Bharat Kumar said in a communication to the media.
Kavitha's behaviour in recent times and her anti-party activities are hurting the BRS. The leadership has taken serious note of it, it said.
ALSO READ
'Leave Azad Maidan Immediately': Mumbai Police Warns Manoj Jarange Over Maratha Quota Protests
Opinion
'Leave Azad Maidan Immediately': Mumbai Police Warns Manoj Jarange Over Maratha Quota Protests
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
Sign Up
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT