Smriti Irani Debunks 'Biggest Myth' About PM Modi: 'There Is Nobody Close...'

Irani emphasised on Modi's meticulous nature and strong memory. "He teaches you how to work at the details," she says. "You'd better know your job... because he has an elephantine memory. He will remember what you said on that topic in 2007, what you did in 2016."

Irani noted that the prime minister's professional style is marked by impartiality. "He doesn't get very infused with emotions. He is very, very clear. No favourites. Doesn't forget faux pas at all."

Working under such a leader, she notes, is a tough but transformative experience: "If you are with that taskmaster for 10 years, you become sharper."