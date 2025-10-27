SIR 2.0: EC To Conduct Massive Voter Revision Exercise In 12 States Including West Bengal, Tamil Nadu

The Election Commission will be carrying out the phase 2 of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise of electoral rolls in 12 states and union territories — on similar lines as it conducted in Bihar, according to the announcement made by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar on Monday.

The draft electoral roll in these 12 states will be published on Dec. 9, and the final list will be published on Feb. 7.

The 12 states and UTs include — Kerala, West Bengal, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep Islands, Chhattisgarh.

However, Assam, which is also among the states going to assembly polls next year, has been excluded from the list.

The existing electoral list will be frozen from midnight on Monday in the 12 states where the SIR will be conducted next, the CEC said during a press briefing in the national capital.

"The exercise was successful in Bihar", Kumar said, adding that norms dictate that it should be conducted in a state before each assembly election.

The revision is necessitated to remove ineligible voters, including bogus voters or those who have passed away or moved permanently to other states; while also ensuring that all eligible voters are added, he explained.

How SIR will be carried out

There are around 1,000 electors in each polling station, and each assembly constituency has many polling Stations. One Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) will be assigned for each assembly constituency, Kumar said.

The ERO is a sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) level officer who, as per the law, prepares the draft electoral rolls, receives and decides on claims and objections, and prepares and publishes the final electoral rolls, he explained.

Voters who will be excluded from the draft list can challenge the removal before the district magistrate. A subsequent appeal can also be moved before the chief electoral officer of the state.