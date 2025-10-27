SIR 2.0 Explained: Valid Documents To Key Dates — All About EC's Voter-List Revision Exercise In 12 States
SIR is a comprehensive voter list verification exercise conducted by the Election Commission
The Election Commission (EC) has launched the second phase of its Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. This phase will cover 12 states and Union territories, with the final electoral rolls scheduled for publication on Feb. 7, 2026.
What Is SIR 2.0?
SIR is a more thorough version of voter-list revision: it goes beyond regular updates and involves house-to-house enumeration and fresh verification to ensure that only eligible voters are registered, and ineligible ones (dead, migrated, duplicate) are removed.
Which States Are Covered Under SIR 2.0
The 12 states and UTs where the exercise will be conducted are: Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal.
Assam, which goes to the polls next year, has been excluded as its citizenship rules differ from the rest of the country.
Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar said the phase will be conducted on similar lines as the exercise which was successfully carried out in Bihar earlier this year.
Why SIR 2.0 Is Needed
The EC says electoral rolls need to be revised fully because of large-scale migration, urbanisation, duplication of entries (people registered in more than one place), death of voters, and other changes. The last national-level SIR was more than two decades ago, held between 2002 and 2004. The EC also said that political parties have pointed to “quality of rolls” and have requested periodic revision.
These states include some where major elections are coming up and hence the roll revision is relevant.
The first phase of SIR was conducted in Bihar over four months. It led to the removal of around 68 lakh names, though 21 lakh new voters were also added.
How The Process Works
Each assembly constituency will have an Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) in charge, assisted by Booth-Level Officers (BLOs) who will visit homes to verify voter details and collect forms.
Each BLO will handle around 1,000 electors per polling station.
They will distribute Enumeration Forms (EFs) to every existing voter and collect Form 6 (for new voters) and Declaration Forms.
Urban and migrant voters can submit forms online.
Political parties’ Booth-Level Agents (BLAs) can submit up to 50 forms daily to the BLO.
Appeals against exclusion can be filed before the District Magistrate, and later before the Chief Electoral Officer if needed.
SIR 2.0: Key Dates
The Election Commission’s SIR 2.0 will begin with printing and training from Oct. 28 to Nov. 3, followed by house-to-house enumeration between Nov. 4 and Dec. 4.
The draft electoral rolls will be published on Dec. 9, after which voters can file claims and objections from Dec. 9 to Jan. 8, 2026.
The hearing and verification phase will continue till Jan. 31, 2026, and the final electoral rolls will be released on Feb. 7, 2026.
The existing voter lists in all 12 states and UTs will be frozen from midnight on the day the enumeration starts.
Valid Documents
While no documents are mandatory during house visits, the EC has listed 12 indicative documents that may be used for verification:
ID/Pension Order issued by Central or State Govt/PSU
Any government or PSU document issued before July 1, 1987
Birth Certificate
Passport
Matriculation/Educational certificate
Permanent Residence certificate
Forest Rights certificate
OBC/SC/ST or caste certificate
National Register of Citizens entry (where applicable)
Family Register prepared by local authorities
Land or house allotment certificate by government
Aadhaar
The EC said the revision is a constitutional obligation to ensure accurate and credible voter rolls.