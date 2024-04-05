Shashi Tharoor Picks Global Equities Over Domestic Stocks

Shashi Tharoor, the leader of the Indian National Congress, prefers investing in overseas equities over domestic companies, while having a little attachment to the yet-to-be-regulated Bitcoin ETF.

Tharoor's investment in domestic equity stands at about Rs 1.72 crore, which is just 18% of his investment in overseas equity, which stands at Rs 9.33 crore, according to an affidavit that was filed during his nomination for the Lok Sabha polls.

In another notable trend, the Thiruvananthapuram MP has parked his investments in 23 mutual funds totalling about Rs 1.72 crore. Among his mutual fund investments, five schemes are in Franklin Mutual Fund, four schemes from HDFC AMC, and three in ICICI AMC.