Samajwadi Party To Share 11 Seats With Congress, Says Party Chief

Samajhwadi Party Chief and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav announced Saturday that it'll share 11 seats with Congress in the upcoming Lok Sabha election.

Samajhwadi Party has total 80 seats in Lokh Sabha from the state, out of which it'll give 11 seats to Congress to contest.

Congress has only one seat in Uttar Pradesh as of now.

The SP Chief wrote on its X account, announcing the alliance with the Congress, "Our cordial alliance with Congress is off to a good start with 11 strong seats. This trend will move forward with the winning equation."