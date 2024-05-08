Sam Pitroda Quits As Congress Foreign Unit Chief After Comments Land Party In Trouble

Last month, Pitroda's remarks on inheritance tax landed the party in trouble after PM Modi latched on to the issue of "wealth redistribution", purportedly expressed in the opposition party's election manifesto for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

On Wednesday, the US-based Congress leader described India as a "... diverse country... where people on East look like Chinese, people on West look like Arab, people on North look like maybe White and people in South look like Africa" in an interview to a media outlet.

Within hours, speaking at a rally in Andhra Pradesh, PM Modi used the fresh ammunition, while BJP leaders across the country slammed the alleged "racist" comments.

In both cases, the Congress swung into damage control, distancing itself from the comments of its overseas wing.

"The analogies drawn by Sam Pitroda in a podcast to illustrate India's diversity are most unfortunate and unacceptable. The Indian National Congress completely dissociates itself from these analogies," Ramesh said after the uproar.