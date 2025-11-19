'Rs 10,000 Cash Handout Swayed Votes', Claims Prashant Kishor After Bihar Elections 2025 Debacle

Jan Suraaj Party chief Prashant Kishor on Wednesday blamed the offer of Rs 10,000 each to 1.21 crore women in Bihar, which was given ahead of the two-phase election in November, to "buy" their votes ensuring a landslide win for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Janata Dal (United) JD(U).

In the Bihar Elections Results, the Jan Suraaj Party started strongly, leading in four seats but started trailing as the rounds progressed. The party ended with zero wins and a vote share below 4%.

Speaking to NDTV's Editor-in-Chief Rahul Kanwal for his first interview after the Bihar debacle, Kishor said that the money distributed just before the elections had a major impact on the voting.

He said, "Rs 10,000 was enough to sway votes. In a state where people don’t even earn Rs 100, Rs 10,000 is a big amount. If there are three women in a family, they got Rs 30,000 and if you suddenly get so much stash, why will they not vote for you? I am not saying that result was only because of buying of votes, but this money played a major part in garnering votes for NDA."