Refugees From East Pakistan To Get Land Ownership Rights, UP CM Yogi Adityanath Issues Order

The chief minister, according to an official statement, termed the step not just an administrative decision, but a "national responsibility" and an act of "social justice and humanity."

Chairing a meeting, Adityanath instructed district magistrates to ensure time-bound action to resolve long-pending legal and revenue issues that have prevented over 10,000 refugee families — settled in Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, Bijnor, and Rampur — from obtaining rightful ownership of the land allocated to them.