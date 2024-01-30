Rajya Sabha Election 2024: Date, Schedule, List Of States And All You Need To Know

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has declared that elections for 56 Rajya Sabha seats from 15 states would be held on February 27. The last date for filing nominations is February 15. Polling will be held between 9 and 4 pm, and the counting of votes will take place on the same day.

While 50 members of the Upper House of Parliament are due to retire on April 2, the term of the remaining six will conclude on April 3. The maximum number of seats -- 10-- are from Uttar Pradesh, followed by Bihar and Maharashtra which have six seats each.

The tenure of Rajya Sabha members is six years. One-third of its members retire every two years to ensure constant functionality of the house. Elected members of the State Legislative Assembly vote for members of the Rajya Sabha.