Rahul Gandhi Alleges Threat To Life During Court Hearing In Savarkar Case

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's advocate Milind Pawar stated that the Leader of Opposition may "face harm and wrongful implication", stemming from comments from BJP leaders RN Bittu and Tarvinder Marwah.

The advocate stated that Bittu termed him a "terrorist" and the Marwah said he must "behave well else he may face the same fate like his grandmother", according to a report from LiveLaw.

Gandhi's counsel pointed this out during the hearing in Pune court in a defamation case, which was filed against Gandhi by Satyaki Savarkar. The case stems from the alleged defamatory remarks made by Gandhi in a speech against late Hindu nationalist Vinayak Savarkar.