Punjab Chief Minister Continues Mission Rozgar, 4,473 Youth Given Government Jobs In 30 Months

The Punjab government led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Saturday achieved another milestone by giving 44974 government jobs in merely 30 months of its tenure, thereby enlightening the lives of the youth.

Addressing the gathering during a function to hand over 293 appointment letters in various departments to the youth, the Chief Minister described it as a historical juncture that will transform the destiny of youth. He said that this venue has witnessed a number of such events in which youth have gotten jobs in various government departments. Bhagwant Singh Mann said that this reflects the commitment of the state government to ensure the well-being of youth and opening new avenues of employment for them.

The Chief Minister said that the state government fills all the posts as soon as they are vacant in the department. He said that a foolproof mechanism has been adopted for the entire recruitment process, due to which not even a single appointment out of these more than 44,000 has been challenged so far in any court. Bhagwant Singh Mann said that it is a proud moment for the government of Punjab that these youth have been given government jobs completely on the basis of merit.

The Chief Minister said that it is a matter of immense pride and satisfaction for him that all the youth have been selected for these posts purely on the basis of their eligibility and intelligence. He said that this is not the first function, as the state government has handed over job letters to youth in the state, as already several such functions had taken place. Bhagwant Singh Mann said that the state government is making strenuous efforts to restore the pristine glory of Punjab by making youth partners in this noble cause.

The Chief Minister said that due to concerted efforts of the Punjab government, reverse migration has started in the state. He said that instead of going abroad in search of green pastures, the youth of the state are now working hard here to get the jobs. Bhagwant Singh Mann said that even youth who had gone to other countries earlier are now coming back and getting jobs by working hard.

The Chief Minister said that it is heartening to see that the desired results are being produced and youth are becoming active partners in the social-economic progress of the state. He said that it is on record that educational institutions in the state are witnessing a huge surge in admissions by the youth. Bhagwant Singh Mann said that due to the pro-people policies of the state government, this trend will continue in the future too.

The Chief Minister said that the state government is making concerted efforts for the welfare of the youth of the state. He said that the focus of his government is to ensure that youth become job givers instead of job seekers. Bhagwant Singh Mann said that this is the need of the hour to carve out a progressive and prosperous Punjab by proactive involvement of the youth.

The Chief Minister said that 842 Aam Aadmi Clinics have already been established by the government, which have treated more than 2 crore people and 95 percent of them are now healthy. He said that as many as 30 more such clinics are being set up, with which people will get better health facilities near their homes. Bhagwant Singh Mann said that these clinics have also helped the government in preparing a database for checking the various diseases prevalent in the state and combating them effectively.

The Chief Minister said that now these youth have become an integral part of the government, adding that they should now serve the people with missionary zeal. Bhagwant Mann hoped that the new recruits would use their pen for helping the needy and underprivileged sections of society. He said that the newly recruited youth should ensure maximum welfare of the public so that every section of society benefits from it.

The Chief Minister said that in the last 2.5 years people have reposed faith in the pro-people policies of the state government, due to which tax collection has been enhanced a lot. He said that till now 19 toll plazas have been closed in the state, adding that though most of them had sought extension, they have been denied it in the greater public interest. Bhagwant Singh Mann said that with the closing of these toll plazas, Rs 63 lakh is being saved from the pocket of the common man in Punjab daily.

The Chief Minister further said that the Punjab government has started a mission to improve infrastructure in all government schools. He said that the state government is committed to making 118 government senior secondary schools as 'Schools of Eminence,' equipped with smart classrooms, fully equipped labs and playgrounds for scientific learning. Bhagwant Singh Mann said that quality education will help enable the students to excel in life and compete in several national and international events.

The Chief Minister said that for the first time in the history of Punjab, a Mega Parent Teachers Meeting was organised in government schools across the state. He said that in this Mega PTM, 20 lakh parents took part, adding that this exercise of organising the mega PTM will immensely benefit the students. Bhagwant Singh Mann envisioned that this initiative will help the students to groom well for the coming times.

Meanwhile, the newly appointed employees profusely thanked the Chief Minister for the jobs. Shivani Sharma, an ophthalmic officer from Ludhiana, beamed with joy as she shared the news of her brother also securing a job on the same day. She said that she was feeling double delighted, as it is a moment of immense pride for my entire family. Shivani emphasised that their selection was purely based on merit, making their achievement even more sweet.

Gurdeep Kaur, an MLT-2 from Kharar, attended the function with her newly born baby. She thanked the Chief Minister for completing the entire recruitment process in a free and fair manner.

Gurlal Singh, a block extension educator from Chabhal (Taran Taran), shared his surprise at getting the job without any recommendation. "When I received the phone call about the job, I was surprised, as I never expected it," he said.

Hardeep Singh, an MLT from Sri Muktsar Sahib, extended his heartfelt gratitude to Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann for providing jobs to the youth. He shared that he had previously considered going abroad, but the AAP government's initiatives had changed his perception. "I'm grateful for this opportunity," he said, beaming with pride.