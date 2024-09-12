Punjab CM Enlists Canadian Nebula Group To Invest In Food Processing, Recycling

In a major breakthrough, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Saturday gave further impetus to investment promotion by firming up investments from Nebula Group, a major Canadian company.

During an interaction with the President and Chairman of the group, Raman Khatra, the Chief Minister said that it is a matter of immense pride and satisfaction that the company has evinced keen interest in setting up a food processing plant whereby the produce of tomatoes, citrus fruits, juices, and potatoes will be mobilised from the surrounding area of 10, 000 hectares, thereby increasing the life span of frozen and fresh food products with the use of ozone. He said that the company will export the perishable and fresh items by increasing their shelf life with the help of ozone technology. Bhagwant Singh Mann said that tie-ups with Markfed and Punjab Agro will be ensured to benefit the farmers in a big way, adding that the company will set up a plant near Doraha, which will ensure jobs for youth too.

The Chief Minister also said that the company will use its expertise to clean Budha Nalla in Ludhiana with their latest technology. He said that the company will remove impurities that cause cancer on Indian native reserves and with the help of nebula ozonation at the nanolevel, the proposal is to successfully remove all cancer-causing elements. Bhagwant Singh Mann said that all out efforts will be made to reduce the TDS level of water to less than 100 so that the same can be fit for drinking purposes.

On pursuance of the Chief Minister, the company also agreed to set up a plant for recycling plastic waste, especially bottles, to produce pellets. He said that it will go a long way in solving the problem of plastic waste through its management, thereby paving the way for a clean and green environment. Bhagwant Singh Mann said that the state government is committed to boosting investment in the state and no stone is being left unturned for it.

Showcasing Punjab as the most preferred investment destination, the Chief Minister said that the state has an industrially friendly government with a real single window system for the well-being of investors. He said that Punjab is a land of opportunities and the leading companies from across the world are making a beeline to invest in the state, adding that the Canadian company will also be immensely benefitted by investing in the state. Bhagwant Singh Mann said that Punjab has complete communal harmony and industrial peace coupled with a congenial atmosphere for industrial growth, which are giving impetus to its overall development, prosperity and progress.