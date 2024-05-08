PSUs Are Thriving Under Modi's Leadership, Says Sitharaman

Under Narendra Modi's government, public sector undertakings are thriving, as the focus on capital expenditure has led to substantial growth in PSU stock's performance, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tweeted from her personal account on the microblogging site X, formerly known as Twitter.

Sitharaman was responding to claims by the Indian National Congress and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi that the Modi government is dismantling PSUs. The finance minister stated that PSUs suffered under the Congress-led UPA government, while emphasising that these companies thrived under the present government.

She described it as a "textbook example of Ulta Chor Kotwal Ko Daante, as the facts reveal a very different picture."

"PSUs that were previously neglected under the UPA government, such as Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd., have seen a resurgence under the Modi government," she tweeted.

Sitharaman noted that their (PSU's) share prices have dramatically increased in the last three years, demonstrating her government's management of PSUs.

"The total market cap of all 81 listed PSUs (62 CPSEs, 12 PSBs, 3 Public Sector Insurance Companies, and IDBI Bank) has grown by 225%," she said, further stating that returns by Nifty CPSE of nearly 78.8% have significantly outpaced Nifty 500 (27.4%) and NIFTY 50 (22.5%).

The union minister also stated that the market cap of the 12 listed public sector banks has increased 2.95 times (195%) from Rs 5.45 lakh crore as of March 31, 2021, to Rs 16.12 lakh crore as of the end of March 2024.

"15 CPSEs have experienced an impressive CAGR ranging from 76% to 100%, reflecting substantial value appreciation and investor confidence," she said.