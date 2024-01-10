To Protect Election From China, Taiwan Disenfranchises Thousands Of Voters

In spite of the hassle, there are a fair number of Taiwanese who do return to vote, though there is no reliable data on how many exactly. One such voter is Hou-ying Li, a 38-year-old data analyst who lives in New York and decided to spend $1,500 to fly back in time to support the KMT. “For national elections I usually go back,” he said. “Local elections I’m fine to skip.”