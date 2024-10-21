Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Enters Wayanad Race, Nomination Filing Scheduled For Wednesday

After her name was announced for the Wayanad bypoll in June, Priyanka Gandhi had said, "I am not nervous at all.... I am very happy to be able to represent Wayanad. All I will say is that I will not let them feel his (Rahul Gandhi's) absence. I will work hard and try my best to make everybody happy and be a good representative."

"I have a good relationship with Rae Bareli as I worked there for 20 years and that relationship will never break," she had said, adding that both she and her brother will work together in both the constituencies.