Post FM Sitharaman Statement Manish Barriarr And Tehseen Poonawalla Speak On LIC Investment

After Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the ministry does not give any directive to the Life Insurance Corp of India for investing in a particular company, Economist Manish Barriarr and Political Analyst Tehseen Poonawalla spoke about India's largest insurance company's investment strategy. Both of them spoke to news agency ANI.

There are vested interests, who are inimical to India, is putting concerting efforts to malign Life Insurance Corp, Barrier said. He emphasised people should not be making any unnecessary statement about the insurance corporation's investment strategy.

Life Insurance does not invest more than 1% in any corporate fund, as per the company's own rule, said Poonawalla. Its investments in Adani Group were Rs 30,000 crore, which have only grown to Rs 65,000 crore. "So it's only grown. It has not lost people's money."