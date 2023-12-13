NDTV ProfitPoliticsPolice Identify Visitors Who Jumped Into Lok Sabha Chamber
ADVERTISEMENT

Police Identify Visitors Who Jumped Into Lok Sabha Chamber

The two jumped into the house from the public gallery and opened canisters that emitted a yellow-coloured smoke, triggering panic among members of parliament.

13 Dec 2023, 03:59 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, 28 May, inaugurated the new Parliament building kickstarting the day-long ceremony after performing a pooja and placing the 'Sengol' in the new Lok Sabha chamber.</p><p>Here's an inside view of the new Lok Sabha. (Photo: PTI)</p></div>
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, 28 May, inaugurated the new Parliament building kickstarting the day-long ceremony after performing a pooja and placing the 'Sengol' in the new Lok Sabha chamber.

Here's an inside view of the new Lok Sabha. (Photo: PTI)

Police are learnt to have identified the second person who jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber as Manoranjan.

The other person has been identified as Sagar Sharma from the visitor pass in his possession.

The two had jumped inside the House from the public gallery and opened canisters that emitted a yellow-coloured smoke, triggering panic among members of parliament.

Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora and other senior officers visited the Parliament House complex to take stock of the situation after the security breach on Wednesday.

Separately, a man and a woman, identified as Neelam, 42, of Haryana's Hisar, and Amol Shinde, 25, of Maharashtra's Latur area were detained on Wednesday while they were protesting outside the Parliament building carrying cans that emitted a yellowish and red smoke.

Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT