PM Modi To Interact With BJP Workers In Bihar On Oct 15

"Our dedicated workers are working with full energy to ensure the victory of BJP-NDA in Bihar. Interacting with such dedicated workers always provides new inspiration. On October 15, I will get the opportunity to directly interact with such hard-working workers," Modi said.

The prime minister, who urged the party workers to share their suggestions, would interact with those selected under the 'Mera Booth, Sabse Majboot' initiative.

The 243-member Bihar Assembly will go to polls in two phases - Nov. 6 and Nov. 11. The counting of votes will take place on Nov. 14.