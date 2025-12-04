PM Modi On Two-Day Visit To Assam From Dec 20, Himanta Reviews Preparations

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma chaired a meeting to review the preparations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's proposed two-day visit to the state from December 20.

Sarma said the PM, during his visit, will "herald a new wave of development" in the state.

"Assam is all set to welcome Adarniya Shri @narendramodi ji on 20th December as he will herald a new wave of development in the state," the chief minister posted on X on Wednesday.

"Reviewed preparations for his welcome and the marquee events which will take place during the visit," he added.