PM Modi Hails Manmohan Singh's Contribution To Democracy

Hailing Singh, Modi said, "I would especially like to remember Dr. Manmohan Singh ji. For six times he has been a member of this House and has made a huge contribution to this House with his valuable thoughts."

"As a leader and also as the Leader of the Opposition, he has made a very big contribution. Whenever our democracy will be discussed, he will be one of those few esteemed members whose contribution will always be remembered," Modi said.