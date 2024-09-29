Pattabhishek In Tamil Nadu: Udhayanidhi's Leadership Litmus Test

Talks within the party had been going on for at least three months. Seniors in the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam had initially been annoyed that Udhayanidhi Stalin — the first-time MLA and son of Chief Minister MK Stalin — had been given a ministerial berth just a few months after winning the safe Chepauk seat in 2021.

But egos were massaged, and tempers calmed by MK Stalin's men in backroom talks with miffed seniors. Once everyone was onboard, MK Stalin announced a cabinet reshuffle, elevating his son as the deputy chief minister.

"I have been a minister, and I view this as an additional responsibility. I welcome all criticism," said Udhayanidhi Stalin outside the DMK party headquarters on Sunday.

DMK leaders told NDTV Profit on condition of anonymity that this elevation was to groom the young leader into taking over as chief minister when the time came. It is well known that MK Stalin is not in the prime of health. A clear succession has, therefore, been chalked out well in advance.

But all is not well within the DMK. Some are resigned to the dynastic leadership, while others are angry.

The seniormost leader within the ruling DMK party, Duraimurugan, 86, walked out of a press meet in Vellore in a huff barely a week ago. Reporters had questioned him as to whether Udhayanidhi Stalin would become the deputy chief minister.

While Duraimurugan is the most vocal among senior leaders, others have put on a brave face and outwardly expressed support. Many leaders feel that the glass ceiling has been hit for the third generation in a row, from Karunanidhi to Stalin and now Udhayanidhi. The party, they feel, has become entirely dynastic in nature, and merit holds no value.

This is perhaps the biggest battle Udhayanidhi will face in the years to come — how to keep the flock together when they know they will never make it to the top.