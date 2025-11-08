Parliament Winter Session Begins From December 1, Says Kiren Rijiju

Business NewsPoliticsParliament Winter Session Begins From December 1, Says Kiren Rijiju
08 Nov 2025, 01:22 PM IST i
File Picture-Parliament of India (Image Source: PIB)
File Picture-Parliament of India (Image Source: PIB)
India’s Parliament will meet for the winter session from Dec. 1 to Dec. 19, 2025, Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju said in a post on X on Friday.

He said President Droupadi Murmu had approved the government’s proposal to convene the session, which may be adjusted depending on the progress of legislative business.

Rijiju said the government looked forward to a “constructive and meaningful” session aimed at strengthening democracy and addressing public concerns.

The winter sitting will be the final full session before the 2026 Union Budget, when lawmakers are expected to take up key bills and other legislative priorities.

