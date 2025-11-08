Parliament Winter Session Begins From December 1, Says Kiren Rijiju
India’s Parliament will meet for the winter session from Dec. 1 to Dec. 19, 2025, Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju said in a post on X on Friday.
He said President Droupadi Murmu had approved the government’s proposal to convene the session, which may be adjusted depending on the progress of legislative business.
The Honâble President of India Smt. Droupadi Murmu ji has approved the proposal of the Government to convene the #WinterSession of #Parliament from 1st December 2025 to 19th December, 2025 (subject to exigencies of Parliamentary business).— Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) November 8, 2025
Looking forward to a constructive &â¦ pic.twitter.com/QtGZn3elvT
Rijiju said the government looked forward to a “constructive and meaningful” session aimed at strengthening democracy and addressing public concerns.
The winter sitting will be the final full session before the 2026 Union Budget, when lawmakers are expected to take up key bills and other legislative priorities.