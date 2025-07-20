Business NewsPoliticsParliament Monsoon Session: Major Bills Likely To Be Taken Up in The Monsoon Session
ADVERTISEMENT

Parliament Monsoon Session: Major Bills Likely To Be Taken Up in The Monsoon Session

20 Jul 2025, 12:55 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Source: PTI</p></div>
Source: PTI

The list of bills likely to be taken up during monsoon session, 2025 includes ﻿﻿﻿the Income-tax Bill, 2025, seeking approval of extension of President's Rule in Manipur, the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2025, etc. The monsoon session of Parliament will begin on July 21 and continue till Aug. 21.

Legislative Business

  • The Bills of Lading Bill, 2024

  • The Carriage of Goods by Sea Bill, 2024

  • The Coastal Shipping Bill, 2024

  • The Readjustment of Representation of Scheduled Tribes in Assembly Constituencies of the State of Goa Bill, 2024

  • ﻿﻿﻿The Merchant Shipping Bill, 2024

  • ﻿﻿﻿The Indian Ports Bill, 2025

  • ﻿﻿﻿The Income-tax Bill, 2025

  • ﻿﻿﻿The Manipur Goods and Services Tax. (Amendment) Bill, 2025- To replace an Ordinance

  • ﻿﻿﻿The Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2025

  • ﻿﻿﻿﻿The Indian Institutes of Management (Amendment) Bill, 2025

  • The Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2025

  • ﻿﻿﻿﻿The Geoheritage Sites and Geo-relics. (Preservation and Maintenance) Bill, 2025

  • ﻿﻿﻿﻿The Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2025

  • ﻿﻿﻿﻿The National Sports Governance Bill, 2025

  • The National Anti-Doping Amendment Bill, 2025

Financial Business 

  • Discussion and voting on Demands for Grants (Manipur) for the year 2025-26 and introduction, consideration and passing/return of the related Appropriation Bill.

Other Business 

  • Resolution seeking approval of extension of President's Rule imposed through Proclamation issued by the President on the 13th of February, 2025 under article 356(1) of the Constitution of India in relation to the State of Manipur.

Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT