Parliament Monsoon Session: Major Bills Likely To Be Taken Up in The Monsoon Session
The list of bills likely to be taken up during monsoon session, 2025 includes the Income-tax Bill, 2025, seeking approval of extension of President's Rule in Manipur, the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2025, etc. The monsoon session of Parliament will begin on July 21 and continue till Aug. 21.
Legislative Business
The Bills of Lading Bill, 2024
The Carriage of Goods by Sea Bill, 2024
The Coastal Shipping Bill, 2024
The Readjustment of Representation of Scheduled Tribes in Assembly Constituencies of the State of Goa Bill, 2024
The Merchant Shipping Bill, 2024
The Indian Ports Bill, 2025
The Income-tax Bill, 2025
The Manipur Goods and Services Tax. (Amendment) Bill, 2025- To replace an Ordinance
The Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2025
The Indian Institutes of Management (Amendment) Bill, 2025
The Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2025
The Geoheritage Sites and Geo-relics. (Preservation and Maintenance) Bill, 2025
The Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2025
The National Sports Governance Bill, 2025
The National Anti-Doping Amendment Bill, 2025
Financial Business
Discussion and voting on Demands for Grants (Manipur) for the year 2025-26 and introduction, consideration and passing/return of the related Appropriation Bill.
Other Business
Resolution seeking approval of extension of President's Rule imposed through Proclamation issued by the President on the 13th of February, 2025 under article 356(1) of the Constitution of India in relation to the State of Manipur.