Pakistan Parties’ Coalition Talks Hit Snag Over Who Becomes PM

Details of the discussions weren’t made public, but local media reported that PML-N wants either Nawaz or his brother, Shehbaz, to lead the government. PPP, which came third in the vote, would like Bhutto Zardari, 35, the son of assassinated former premier Benazir Bhutto, to be prime minister, saying he would be a fresh face in a country where more than 60% of the population are under 30.