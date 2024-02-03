Imran Khan’s Party Says It Will Challenge The Marriage Case Verdict

Saturday, following his conviction in what has come to be known as the Iddat case, Khan told court reporters that the case against him was created to “humiliate and disgrace” both him and his spouse, Bushra Bibi.

Khan said he has neither accepted nor would accept in future any deals with the powers that be, saying that he would “choose death over making a deal with anyone.”

In a brief chat with court reporters, he said, “Our party’s top leadership was targeted right after the announcement of the election schedule. Now, election candidates are not even being allowed to run their campaigns.”

Soon after the judgment, PTI top leader Gohar Khan said that Judge Qudratullah had not issued the written judgment, which, “once issued would be challenged in the high court." "This another effort to keep the party out of elections,” he said.