One Nation, One Election Bad For Federalism: Former CEC SY Quraishi

The one nation, one election move is logistically a good idea but bad for federalism and constitutionalism, former Chief Election Commissioner SY Quraishi said on Wednesday. However, former CEC Om Prakash Rawat disagreed on the feasibility of the scheme with regards to voter turnout in the Panchayati Raj elections.

The comments come after the Union Cabinet approved the proposal, with an aim to conduct simultaneous assembly and parliamentary elections.

Speaking to NDTV Profit, Quraishi expressed concern regarding local issues getting subjugated by national interests and national concerns. "It is logistically a good idea, but federally, constitutionally, a bad idea."