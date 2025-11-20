Nitish Kumar To Naveen Patnaik— Here Are India's 10 Longest-Serving Chief Ministers

JD(U) president Nitish Kumar was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Bihar for a record tenth time on Thursday. The grand ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and others who were present at the swearing-in.

At 74, Kumar marked another milestone by extending his 19-year tenure as Chief Minister, placing him among the nation’s top ten longest-serving heads of government.

Born in 1951 in Bihar's Bakhtiyarpur, Kumar entered politics during the JP Movement. He joined the Janata Party and unsuccessfully contested his first assembly elections in 1977. His first electoral victory was in 1985.

His frequent switching of sides in his nearly five-decade-long political career earned him the nickname 'Paltu Ram', whereas he is also called 'Sushashan Babu' for his good governance.