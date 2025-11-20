Nitish Kumar Takes Oath As Bihar Chief Minister For Record 10th Time
JD(U) supremo Nitish Kumar sworn in as Bihar chief minister. The swearing-in ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and several top NDA leaders.
JD(U) supremo Nitish Kumar on Thursday was sworn in as the chief minister of Bihar for a record 10th time at the Gandhi Maidan in Patna. Governor Arif Mohammed Khan administered the oath of office and secrecy to him.
The swearing-in ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president J P Nadda and several other top leaders of the NDA.
Kumar was elected leader of the NDA legislature party following meetings of newly elected MLAs, where senior leader Samrat Choudhary was chosen as the BJP legislature party leader and Vijay Kumar Sinha as the deputy leader.
Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, who was appointed as the central observer for the election of the legislature party leader in Bihar by the BJP, was present at the meeting.
Besides, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal and former Union Minister Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti, who were made co-observers for the election process of the legislature party leader, were also present.
Posters of Nitish Kumar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Minister and LJP(RV) chief Chirag Paswan and other NDA leaders were put up outside Gandhi Maidan in Patna, where the swearing-in ceremony of the NDA government in Bihar will take placeâ¦ pic.twitter.com/owyl9X4ut7— ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2025
Patna: Preparations underway for the swearing-in ceremony of the new Bihar Cabinet, at Gandhi Maidan, in Patna on Wednesday, Nov. 19, 2025. (Photo" PTI
Meanwhile, lobbying among NDA allies to finalise cabinet berths continued throughout the day. The new Bihar Cabinet is expected to include 16 ministers from the BJP and 14 from JD(U), including the party chief.
Sources said a consensus has been reached among NDA partners to appoint BJP's Prem Kumar as the Assembly Speaker. The Deputy Speaker's post is likely to go to JD(U).
Sources said the new Cabinet will have five to six new faces from the main constituents of the NDA — the BJP and the JD(U).
Umesh Singh Kushwaha, JD(U) state chief who won from Mahnar assembly seat, is likely to be inducted in the new Cabinet.While JD(U) is likely set to retain its current ministers, BJP may bring in a few new faces.
Smaller allies LJP(RV) led by Union Minister Chirag Paswan, HAM-S led by Jitan Ram Manjhi, and RLM led by Upendra Kushwaha will also get representation.
JD(U) leaders likely to be part of the new Cabinet include Bijendra Prasad Yadav, Vijay Kumar Choudhary, Shrowan Kumar, Sunil Kumar, Lesi Singh, Sheila Mandal, Madan Sahni, Ratnesh Sada, Mohammad Zama Khan, Jayant Raj, Umesh Singh Kushwaha, and Ashok Chowdhary.
Other probable inductees from JD(U) are Rahul Kumar Singh, Sudhanshu Shekhar, Kaladhar Prasad Mandal, and Panna Lal Singh Patel, sources said. BJP sources said most ministers from the outgoing Cabinet will be retained, with the party considering three new faces.
Those likely to continue include Samrat Choudhary, Prem Kumar, Mangal Pandey, Vijay Kumar Sinha, Nitish Mishra, Renu Devi, Jibesh Kumar, Neeraj Kumar Singh, Janak Ram, Hari Sahni, Kedar Prasad Gupta, Surendra Mehta, Santosh Kumar Singh, Sunil Kumar, and Motil Lal Prasad.
Potential new faces from BJP include former IPS officer Anand Mishra (elected from Buxar), Rana Randhir, Gayatri Devi, and Vijay Kumar Khemka, sources said
The NDA stormed back to power in Bihar, winning 202 seats in the 243-member assembly, with BJP bagging 89, JD(U) 85, LJP(RV) 19, HAM 5 and RLM 4.
- with inputs from PTI